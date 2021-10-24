6 die of Covid-19 complications, 2,804 new cases in community

Six more people between the ages of 61 and 91 have died of complications linked to Covid-19.

Four of them were unvaccinated against the virus, while two of them were vaccinated.

All were Singaporeans or Singapore residents, and two of them were men, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

This takes Singapore's virus death toll to 300.

MOH said in its daily update that all had various underlying medical conditions, with no further details given.

Yesterday was the 34th day in a row that deaths from Covid-19 were reported.

There were 3,598 new Covid-19 infections in total, comprising 2,804 new cases in the community, 790 in migrant worker dormitories and four imported cases.

The community cases included 471 people above 60 years old.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 169,261.

MOH also added two new graphs to its daily update.

One shows the ratio of community cases in the past week in comparison with the week before. The data indicates the rate at which infections are rising or falling.

The second chart provides information on the number of intensive care unit (ICU) beds available and how many are occupied by both Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 patients.

Yesterday, 362 ICU beds were occupied, 228 by Covid-19 patients.

Of the Covid-19 patients, 58 were critically ill.

In an update on large clusters it is monitoring, MOH said there were six new cases, adding up to a total of 60 among staff and residents at an assisted living facility - Banyan Home @ Pelangi Village in Buangkok.

Of the cases, 59 are residents and one is a staff member.

MOH added that another 10 cases were found at AWWA Community Home for Senior Citizens in Ang Mo Kio, adding up to a total of 59 cases there. All are residents.

As at yesterday, there were 17,725 patients in home recovery, 4,796 in community care facilities and 960 in Covid-19 treatment facilities.

There were 1,680 patients in hospital. MOH added that 269 people required oxygen supplementation in the general ward, while 91 were unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU. Another 58 were critically ill and intubated in the ICU.

So far, 84 per cent of the population have been fully vaccinated and 85 per cent have received at least one dose.

A total of 680,979 individuals have received their booster shots and another 88,000 have booked their appointments.