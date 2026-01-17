6 arrested for suspected involvement in conducting unlawful gambling operations

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The police conducted simultaneous raids at multiple locations across Singapore on Jan 15.

SINGAPORE – Six people have been arrested for their suspected involvement in conducting unlawful remote gambling operations.

In a statement on Jan 17, the Singapore Police Force said its officers conducted simultaneous raids at multiple locations across the island on Jan 15 , including in Boon Lay Avenue, Tengah Drive, Pandan Gardens, Bukit Batok West Avenue 8, Jurong West Street 93 and Jurong West Street 91 .

These raids resulted in the arrests of the five men and one woman , who are aged between 32 and 65 . More than $70,000 in cash and electronic devices, such as computers and mobile phones, as well as gambling paraphernalia were also seized as case exhibits.

Investigations revealed that the six people were involved in illegal horse betting and lottery betting activities, the statement added.

They are being investigated for offences under the Gambling Control Act 2022.

More than $70,000 in cash and electronic devices, such as computers and mobile phones, as well as gambling paraphernalia were seized as case exhibits. PHOTOS: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Those found guilty of being involved in conducting an unlawful betting operation as an operator can be fined up to $500,000 and face jail time of up to seven years.

Under the Act, a person found to be involved in conducting an unlawful betting operation as an agent can be sentenced to a fine of up to $200,000 and face jail time of up to seven years , if convicted.

Those found guilty of gambling with an unlawful gambling service provider can be fined up to $10,000, be jailed for up to six months, or both.

The police said they will continue to take firm enforcement action against those who engage in illegal gambling activities or those who support such operations as criminal enablers.

They advised members of the public to avoid all forms of illegal gambling activities. The public may contact the National Council on Problem Gambling on 1800-6-668-668 if they wish to seek help for gambling addiction.