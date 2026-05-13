6 arrested after 3,500 cartons of contraband cigarettes, drugs seized in Choa Chu Kang

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Singapore Customs officers found duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in and among packages labelled as "dog food" in a public utilities room in Choa Chu Kang.

SINGAPORE – Six Bangladeshi men, aged 25 to 42, were arrested after 3,500 cartons of contraband cigarettes and about 17g of drugs were seized in a Customs enforcement operation in Choa Chu Kang on April 30.

Customs officers carried out checks that day, based on information they had received, on a public utilities room in Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 , where they found 2,700 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in and among packages labelled as “dog food”, Singapore Customs said in a statement on May 13.

The officers also found drug paraphernalia and sachets believed to contain 17g of controlled drugs , including methamphetamine – also known as Ice – and cannabis.

Five men found in the public utilities room were arrested.

After further checks and questioning, the officers found a key to a vehicle on one of the men, which led them to a locally registered van parked nearby that held another 800 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes .

A sixth man was arrested near the location in connection with the alleged contraband cigarette activities. The van was also seized.

A total of $453,965 in duties and goods and services tax (GST) were evaded for the cigarettes, said Singapore Customs.

A van containing 800 cartons of contraband cigarettes was seized near a public utilities room in Choa Chu Kang where another 2,700 cigarette cartons and drugs, including Ice and cannabis, were uncovered. PHOTO: SINGAPORE CUSTOMS

Investigations are ongoing for all six men .

The suspected drug-related offences were referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau for further investigations.

Those found guilty of buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing or dealing in duty-unpaid cigarettes can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and tax evaded, and/or jailed for up to six years.

Vehicles used in committing such offences are also liable to be forfeited.

Anyone aware of smuggling activities, or duty or GST evasion can report to Singapore Customs at go.gov.sg/reportcustomsoffence