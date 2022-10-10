5th batch of combat engineer officer cadets celebrate 50 years of friendship

The group held their annual gathering at the Chinese Swimming Club in Katong on Oct 5. PHOTO: 5TH COMBAT ENGINEER OFFICER CADET BATCH
Aqil Hamzah
Updated
Published
1 min ago
SINGAPORE - When 45 young men reported to Gillman Barracks in 1973 to train as combat engineer officers, the only things they had in common were their pre-university qualifications and national service (NS) training they received prior.

They came from all walks of life, and had to learn to overcome their physical and mental limits as part of the fifth Engineer Officer Cadet Course. They went on to lead their own platoons in various units across the Singapore Armed Forces' combat engineer formation.

