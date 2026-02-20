59 motorists punished for traffic offences including queue jumping at Woodlands Checkpoint

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Nearly 60 motorists were punished at the Woodlands Checkpoint during the recent festive period for dangerous driving and breaking a slew of traffic rules , including queue jumping and crossing double white lines.

They were caught between Feb 13 and 17 during heightened enforcement operations at the checkpoint, said the police and Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Feb 20.

For their traffic transgressions, 48 of them were forced to U-turn and made to join the queue again, and 31 of them were referred to the traffic police for further action.

At least 11 foreign-registered vehicles were also banned from entering Singapore.

The enforcement was intended to deter motorists from violating traffic rules and cutting in line at the checkpoint, during a period when heavy traffic was expected for vehicles clearing immigration.

The longer waiting times also came as ICA officers intensified checks against the smuggling of items including vapes, firecrackers and bak kwa, or barbecued pork slices that are a popular snack at Chinese New Year gatherings.

The authorities said they will not hesitate to take firm action against motorists who compromise the safety of other road users, or those who do not comply with officers’ instructions.

Motorists are encouraged to maintain lane discipline when crossing the land checkpoints, said the police and ICA.