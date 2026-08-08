58-year-old motorcyclist in Aug 4 SLE accident dies

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Two other motorcyclists and a pillion rider, aged between 24 and 31, were taken conscious to hospital in the Aug 4 accident on the SLE.

SINGAPORE – A 58-year-old motorcyclist has died after an accident on Aug 4 on the SLE, the police said on Aug 8.

He had been taken unconscious to hospital after the accident, which involved a car and three motorcycles.

Two other male motorcyclists and a male pillion rider, aged between 24 and 31, were taken conscious to hospital.

The authorities were alerted to the accident on the SLE towards the CTE, near the Woodlands Avenue 12 exit, at around 7.50am on Aug 4.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Photos of the incident show two motorcyclists lying on the road in the middle of three lanes surrounded by at least four people. A person is also seen helping to direct traffic.

Road traffic fatalities hit a 10-year high of 149 in 2025, as compared with 141 in 2016.



In their annual report on road traffic statistics, the Traffic Police said that while motorcycles made up only about 15 per cent of Singapore’s total vehicle population in 2025, motorcyclists and pillion riders were involved in 54.8 per cent of all traffic accidents and accounted for 53 per cent of deaths.

The number of accidents involving motorcyclists jumped from 3,973 cases in 2024 to 4,227 cases in 2025. The number of motorcyclist and pillion rider casualties increased from 4,510 in 2024 to 4,844 in 2025.

However, the number of fatal accidents involving motorcyclists dropped from 87 cases in 2024 to 79 cases in 2025. The number of motorcyclist and pillion rider deaths also decreased, falling from 85 in 2024 to 79 in 2025.