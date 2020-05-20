570 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, taking total past 29,000

SINGAPORE - There are 570 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed as of Wednesday noon (May 20), as cases in Singapore reached 29,364.

Among these are two Singaporeans and permanent residents, while migrant workers living in dormitories form the bulk of the remaining cases.

More details will be released later on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

There are signs recently that the Covid-19 situation in Singapore could be stabilising amid the circuit breaker.

The number of patients discharged has exceeded new patients in the past week, while the average number of new daily cases in the past week for Singaporeans, PRs, long-term pass holders and work permit holders outside dorms has fallen compared with two weeks ago.

The single Singaporean case among the 451 new cases announced on Tuesday also makes it the second time in a week that just one Singaporean or permanent resident was among the new cases.

He is a 30-year-old man who is a household contact of the Bishan MRT station staff member previously diagnosed.

As of Tuesday, only 10 patients remain in critical condition in the intensive care unit - the lowest number since the start of the circuit breaker period. About 36 per cent of Covid-19 patients in Singapore, or 10,356 people, have fully recovered from the virus.

According to MOH data, some 26,541 of the 323,000 migrant workers living in dormitories, or slightly more than 8 per cent, have tested positive for Covid-19 to date. This is out of the around 82,000 migrant workers in dormitories who have been tested, meaning that about 32 per cent of tests in this group have come back positive.

Twenty-two people have died from Covid-19 complications and nine who tested positive have died from other causes.

Globally, the outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 4.9 million people. Some 323,000 have died.