57-year-old motorcyclist killed in Sungei Kadut accident; taxi driver arrested

SINGAPORE - A 57-year-old motorcyclist was killed in an accident in Sungei Kadut on Wednesday afternoon (Sept 19), which resulted in the arrest of a 33-year-old taxi driver.

The police said that they were alerted to the accident involving a motorcycle, lorry and taxi in Sungei Kadut Avenue, towards Woodlands Road, at about 4pm.

"The motorcyclist, a 57-year-old man, was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene," police added.

The 28-year-old lorry driver and the CityCab taxi driver were both conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Police subsequently arrested the taxi driver.

A video shared with citizen journalism website Stomp showed a blue tent at the scene.

The yellow CityCab taxi was severely crushed on its left.

The Straits Times understands that the taxi driver had lost control of his vehicle and mounted the kerb.

He then hit the motorcyclist, who was travelling in the other direction, before crashing into the lorry.

The motorcycle and lorry were on the first and second lane of the road.

ComfortDelGro's group corporate communications officer Tammy Tan said on Thursday: "We are deeply sorry that this has happened. Our priority is to reach out to the next-of-kin of the deceased as well as to the injured lorry driver."

She added that the company has terminated the driver's hiring agreement with immediate effect. The company is also assisting the police in their investigations.

Investigations are ongoing.