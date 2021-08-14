57 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 17 unlinked

Singapore has reported a total of 66,119 coronavirus cases so far.
SINGAPORE - There were 57 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases reported on Saturday afternoon (Aug 14).

Of the new cases, 29 were linked to previous cases and had already been quarantined, while another 11 linked cases had not yet been quarantined and were detected through surveillance.

The remaining 17 were unlinked cases.

Among the cases is one senior aged above 70 who is unvaccinated and is at risk of serious illness, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There was also one imported case that was detected and isolated upon arrival here, bringing Singapore's total to 66,119.

MOH will give more details on Saturday night.

