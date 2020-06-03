569 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, including 7 community cases

SINGAPORE - There are 569 new coronavirus cases as of noon on Wednesday (June 3), including seven community cases.

Of the community cases, one is a Singaporean or permanent resident, while six are work pass holders.

Migrant workers linked to dormitories make up the remaining cases.

This brings the country's total to 36,405.

More details will be released later on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

On Tuesday, there were 544 new coronavirus cases, of which 540 were migrant workers linked to dorms.

An 80-year-old Singaporean woman and three work pass holders who are all men were the other cases.

Three new clusters - all dormitories - were also confirmed on Tuesday. They are at 6 Tuas View Square, 65 and 67 Tuas View Walk 2, and 18 Woodlands Industrial Park E1.

As of Tuesday, 23,166 patients have fully recovered from Covid-19.

Twenty-four have died from Covid-19 complications, while nine who tested positive for Covid-19 have died of other causes.

Globally, 6.3 million have tested positive and about 380,000 have died.