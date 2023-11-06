56-year-old S’porean engineer stays the course for 30 hours to win brand new Nissan in car challenge

SINGAPORE - About 17 hours into the Tan Chong Car Challenge, service engineer Chan Kok Seng nearly gave up but he won by keeping his hand on a car for 30 hours with the help of love and meditation.

It was not easy to stand in the sweltering heat for so long without losing contact with the car except during the stipulated five-minute breaks - and completing a raft of mini-challenges that were part of the challenge. Only the love for his wife kept him from throwing in the towel.

Said Mr Chan, 56: “I was very close to giving up but I waited for my wife. I wanted her to see me. When my wife arrived at about 11am on Day 2, I felt rejuvenated and energetic again.”

When he felt his spirit flagging, he would meditate by slowing down his breathing and counting to 100. “It helped me to stay calm and focused,” said Mr Chan, who works in the ultrasonic product industry.

His efforts eventually paid off, and he brought home the Nissan KICKS e-POWER Premium Adventure Series car worth $105,300 without the certificate of entitlement. His wife was so happy that she cried, said Mr Chan, who has a 27-year-old son and a 24-year-old daughter.

He is the second-oldest person to win in the challenge since it started in 2002, when it was called the Subaru Car Challenge. The oldest winner was 58 years old.

The annual challenge - which was last held in 2019 - kicked off at 1pm on Nov 4 at Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza.

In the past, participants were required to keep one hand on a car for as long as possible, and the last person standing would win the car. The record for the challenge in Singapore is 82 hours 16 minutes.

This year, a series of mini challenges and a sudden-death round were thrown in for good measure, but the participants’ right hand had to maintain contact with the car.

One mini challenge called the unicorn squat required participants to keep their left arm raised straight while squatting at 45 degrees. Lose balance, lower the arm or fail to keep it straight, and they were out.

Mr Chan said he wanted to give up while doing the unicorn squat challenge. In the 30-hour span of the challenge, there were about eight mini challenges and six car swops, which required participants to switch positions in seconds.

Mr Glenn Tan, deputy chairman and managing director at automobile company Tan Chong International, said: “These games enhance the overall experience by testing not only endurance but also agility, flexibility, and focus, creating a more comprehensive assessment of the participants’ abilities.

“Also, eliminating the monotonous aspects of the challenge ensures that it remains captivating and holds the spectators’ attention throughout the two-day event.” Tan Chong International is the organiser of the challenge.

This is Mr Chan’s fourth time taking part in the challenge. His best record until now was 34 hours in 2018, when the challenge did not include mini challenges.

“While the previous years’ challenges needed very high endurance and participants lasted for days, the surprise element for this time round was very high because I did not know what games they would test us,” he said.