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56 cases of travellers caught entering S’pore with vapes over 4 days; more than 444 items seized

About 77 per cent of cases involved short-term visitors, with the remaining 23 per cent Singapore residents, said ICA.

SINGAPORE – More than 444 vaporisers and related items were seized at Singapore’s air, land and sea checkpoints between July 20 and 23.

These seizures involved 56 cases of travellers found possessing vaporisers, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a Facebook post on July 24.

About 77 per cent of cases involved short-term visitors, with the remaining 23 per cent Singapore residents – citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders, said ICA.

Vaping is illegal in Singapore.

Those caught using vapes can be fined up to $10,000, while sellers can be handed fines of up to $200,000 and six years’ jail. Smugglers can be fined up to $300,000 and jailed for nine years.

For foreign arrivals, short-term visitors who reoffend will be banned from re-entering Singapore, said ICA.

Similarly, long-term residents who reoffend may have their passes revoked on a third offence. They may be deported and banned from re-entering Singapore.