558 of 623 new coronavirus cases in Singapore are foreign workers from dormitories

SINGAPORE - An 11th patient has died from complications due to Covid-19 infection on Friday (April 17), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The 95-year-old Singaporean man was confirmed to have the coronavirus on Monday.

Raffles Hospital has contacted his family and is extending assistance to them, MOH said on Friday.

The ministry also gave an update on the 623 new Covid-19 cases on Friday night, its second update on infection numbers of the day - foreign workers staying in dormitories make up 558 of the 623 new cases.

The other new patients are 27 community cases and 37 work permit holders who did not stay in dormitories. There is also one imported case. This brings the total number of people infected with the coronavirus to 5,050 in Singapore.

MOH announced four new virus clusters as well.

Three of the four clusters are linked to purpose-built dormitories, meaning that more than half of Singapore’s purpose-built dormitories – 22 of 43 – have now reported active clusters.

S11 Dormitory@Punggol, Singapore's largest cluster, added another 144 patients and is now linked to more than 1,000 cases.

MOH said that it was also concerned that it is increasingly difficult to link the new cases and identify the source of infection.

The ministry said the number of unlinked cases in the community has increased slightly, from an average of 19 cases per day in the week before, to an average of 22 per day in the past week.

"We have an ongoing surveillance programme, where a small sample of patients at our primary care facilities are tested for Covid-19 infections," said MOH. Primary healthcare services in Singapore are provided by general practitioner clinics and polyclinics.

"We have picked up some cases through these tests, which is an indication of undetected cases in the community."

Earlier in the day, MOH released preliminary figures ahead of its usual evening announcement. It is not clear why it decided to do so but there were messages circulating earlier that Singapore had logged the biggest single-day spike of 1,146 on some online platforms.