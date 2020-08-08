55,000 pledges for Singapore's 55th birthday

To mark the nation's 55th birthday, 55,000 pledge cards were sealed inside the Our Heart for Singapore Time Capsule yesterday by Ms Low Yen Ling (far left), Minister of State for Trade and Industry, and Culture, Community and Youth, and Ms Jamaine Chen, founder of youth ground-up movement Art For Cause Singapore.

The cards bear good wishes, notes of gratitude and hopes for Singapore, written by students from over 150 schools from across every estate and town.

The 3.6m-tall time capsule, which comprises boxes of varying sizes making up an outline of Singapore, is exhibited at the National Museum of Singapore's Learning Gallery to serve as a visual reminder that every pledge counts. The time capsule and the gallery are the result of a collaboration between Art For Cause Singapore and the National Day Parade 2020 organisers.

Visitors can learn interesting facts about Singapore at the Our Heart for Singapore Learning Gallery.