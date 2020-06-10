5,500 migrant workers from 40 dorms approved to resume work in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Some 5,500 migrant workers from 40 dormitories here were cleared to resume working from Tuesday (June 9), following the completion of necessary preparations.

They are among the first batch of 60 dormitories that the Government declared clear of Covid-19 infection last week.

The remaining 20 dormitories are still in the process of making the necessary arrangements that will allow their residents to resume work.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) also said that another 30 dormitories were on Tuesday (June 9) added to the Covid-free list.

These 30 dorms include a purpose-built dormitory (PBD), 14 blocks of recovered workers in eight PBDs, and 29 factory converted dormitories and construction temporary quarters.

Once they make the necessary preparations as instructed by the Government, their 8,400 migrant workers will be able to return to work.

They will join the 40,000 workers who had have been cleared of Covid-19 and who may return to work, pending approval from the authorities.

The 5,500 workers who have received approval to resume work will now see a "Green" AccessCode on their SGWorkpass app, provided their companies have been given approval to resume work as well.

The AccessCode feature shows a green status if a worker is Covid-free, their employer has been granted approval to resume operations, and the dorm they stay in has also been cleared.





All foreign workers must install the app, and they can only leave their dorm to work if it displays the green status. PHOTOS: MINISTRY OF MANPOWER



All foreign workers must install the app, and they can only leave their dorm to work if it displays the green status.

MOM on Wednesday (June 10) outlined a three-step process for workers in dorms to be able to return to work.

First, dorm operators have to arrange staggered pick-up and drop-off timings for workers with their employers.

Second, employers have to confirm or update their workers' residential addresses in the MOM database.

And third, workers will need to download the FWMOMCare app to record their temperatures twice daily, and indicate if they have symptoms. They also have to report their residential address that matches their employers and dorm operator's records.

Related Story Migrant workers and kids in virtual singalong of If We Hold On Together to raise funds for migrant workers

Related Story Over 32,000 healthy foreign workers moved into temporary accommodation

Delays in approval for the 20 dormitories from the first batch were due to issues in the second and third steps, MOM said.

The ministry added that an inter-agency operation centre has been set up to help workers and their employers use the AccessCode feature on the app.

The feature gives workers, dorm operators and employers a clear indication as to whether or not a worker is allowed to leave the dorm to work.

MOM said that it has received feedback about some issues faced when using this feature, with some workers passes showing different statuses even though they are permitted to work.

These issues could arise from reasons like employers not updating their workers' residential addresses through MOM's online systems or companies not having attained approval to work during this period. MOM said information is available online to resolve these issues.

Employers can also email MOM_DormExit_Ops@mom.gov.sg if they have any queries.