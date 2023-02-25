55 people evacuated after fire in Punggol flat owned by descendant of S’pore’s first sultan

SINGAPORE – A fire broke out in a five-room Housing Board flat in Punggol owned by the descendant of a sultan on Saturday morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at Block 641A Punggol Drive at about 11.10am. The fire broke out in a bedroom in the second-floor unit.

About 55 people from the affected block had evacuated before SCDF arrived.

The fire was extinguished using a water jet and there were no reported injuries.