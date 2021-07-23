$5.4m wasted in unused fitness trackers

Close to $5.4 million was wasted due to fitness trackers bought by the Health Promotion Board that were not used, the Auditor-General's Office has found. The annual audit of government accounts also found that the Public Service Division had paid out some 9,500 possibly erroneous medical claims over two years.

