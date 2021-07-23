Audit

$5.4m wasted in unused fitness trackers

  • Published
    1 hour ago
Close to $5.4 million was wasted due to fitness trackers bought by the Health Promotion Board that were not used, the Auditor-General's Office has found. The annual audit of government accounts also found that the Public Service Division had paid out some 9,500 possibly erroneous medical claims over two years.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 23, 2021, with the headline '$5.4m wasted in unused fitness trackers'.
