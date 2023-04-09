54-year-old man arrested for suspected drink driving after his car hits traffic light, vehicle in condo carpark

The 54-year-old driver of a black BMW was said to have first hit a traffic light in Chinatown before returning to the carpark of a condominium in Tiong Bahru. PHOTO: SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK
SINGAPORE – A 54-year-old man whose car allegedly crashed into a traffic light in Chinatown and later hit a car in a Tiong Bahru condominium on Saturday has been arrested for suspected drink driving.

The police said they were alerted to the incident at Central Green condominium in Jalan Membina at about 10.45am.

A video shared in Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on Saturday shows a black BMW with a badly dented front bumper in the condominium’s carpark, and smoke wafting from the bonnet.

The car’s front licence plate, which is missing, is believed to have fallen off after a collision with a traffic light in Eu Tong Sen Street.

The video shows two fire engines despatched to the condominium by the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Photos posted to the Facebook group show a mangled licence plate at the side of the traffic light.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The 54-year-old man had allegedly hit another car at his condominium's carpark. PHOTO: SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK
