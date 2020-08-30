54 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 8 in the community and 7 imported

SINGAPORE - There were 54 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Sunday noon (Aug 30), taking Singapore's total to 56,771.

They included eight community cases, comprising seven Singaporeans or permanent residents and one work pass holder, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also seven imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

More details will be announced on Sunday night.

On Saturday, several malls in Orchard Road and Geylang Serai market were among the new places added to MOH's list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious.

The malls included Ngee Ann City, Far East Shopping Centre, Far East Plaza, Paragon and The Heeren.

There were also 51 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Saturday.

They included one community case, a 39-year-old Bangladeshi man who is a work permit holder, said MOH.

This case was not linked to any previous cases as of Saturday and did not show any symptoms.

There were also three imported cases announced on Saturday who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

One of them was a three-year-old Singaporean girl who returned from India. She was confirmed to have Covid-19 on Friday.

The remaining 47 cases reported on Saturday were dormitory residents, of which 37 were already quarantined or isolated before they were detected.

Ten were detected through surveillance.

MOH said all of the new cases announced on Saturday were asymptomatic, and were detected through proactive screening and surveillance.

Of the new cases, 98 per cent were imported or linked to known cases or clusters.

The number of cases in the community has remained stable at an average of two cases a day in the past two weeks.

Over the same period, the number of unlinked cases has also remained stable, at an average of one a day.

MOH also said another 110 cases were discharged on Saturday, bringing the total number of those who have fully recovered to 55,432.

A total of 70 confirmed cases remained in hospital on Saturday, while 1,173 were recuperating in community facilities, with none in intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 25.1 million people. More than 845,900 people have died.