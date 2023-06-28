53-year-old working mum graduates as valedictorian

SINGAPORE - After spending 21 years in the media industry in roles such as multimedia producer and news editor, Madam Hafizah Osman moved to the education sector in 2017 as the head of e-learning at the National University of Singapore.

To perform better in her new job, she went back to school in 2021 – more than two decades after she last pursued formal education – embarking on a master’s degree programme in learning and professional development (MLPD) with Queensland, Australia’s Griffith University, in partnership with the Institute for Adult Learning in Singapore.

On Monday, Madam Hafizah, 53, graduated as the valedictorian of her cohort.

Asked how she juggled work and studies, she told The Straits Times: “Before I took the plunge, I had some reservations, especially in terms of time commitment. Having had experience as a part-time student when I was single and had no family commitments, (I knew) it was... a challenge.”

When she was working as a multimedia producer in Singapore Press Holdings from 1996 to 1999, Madam Hafizah earned her bachelor’s degree in language and linguistics from the Open University UK.

She initially doubted whether she could study again at a much older age.

What helped her make the decision to push ahead was the fact that the further studies would be directly linked to her work, in an area where she started her career. In 1991, she became a teacher after completing her A levels and getting a teaching diploma from the National Institute of Education.

Madam Hafizah said that her family – husband Mohammad Kamarurrashid Kamaruddin and their 21-year-old daughter and 20-year-old son – gave her their fullest support, and reassured her that she was capable of doing her master’s degree.

“My husband is definitely my biggest supporter, cheering me on. And my children were my inspiration as they studied through Covid-19,” she said.

Professor Sarojni Choy from the School of Education and Professional Studies at Griffith University told ST that Madam Hafizah’s maturity and articulation skills made her a top student and an effective cohort leader.

She described adult learners like Madam Hafizah as self-directed and experienced learners who make choices that are relevant and practical to their work.

“They are very protective of their time because they are balancing different kinds of lives – the work life, the family life, the community life and so on. Adult learners are very practical-minded. They want very clear connections between theory and practice,” said Prof Choy.

Besides having her family’s support, another factor that helped Madam Hafizah decide to study for the master’s degree was the fact that 50 per cent of her MLPD programme was subsidised by SkillsFuture Singapore.