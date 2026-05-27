53 dengue cases reported in Singapore last week, highest weekly total so far in 2026

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There were six reported active dengue clusters as at May 25.

SINGAPORE – As Singapore enters the peak dengue season from May to October , 53 dengue cases were reported last week, the highest weekly total recorded so far in 2026.

According to the National Environment Agency (NEA) website, there were 53 reported dengue cases in the week ending May 23 , a rise from 26 in the previous week.

There were six reported active dengue clusters as at May 25 , none of which were pegged with a red alert level, defined as a high-risk area with 10 or more cases .

Dengue clusters are formed when two or more cases have an onset of the disease within 14 days of each other, and are located within 150m of each other.

Three of the six dengue clusters are in Braddell Hill (Braddell View), Defu South Street 1 and Depot Road (Blocks 110A and 111A) .

The other three clusters – in Mimosa Vale and Mimosa Walk , Nim Drive, Nim Green and Saraca Road , as well as Jalan Jarak, Jalan Lekub and Seletar Terrace – are all in the north-east region and a stone’s throw from one another.

From January to May 15, there were more than 600 dengue cases, a 66 per cent decrease from the same period in 2025, NEA said in a statement on May 16 .

One death from dengue was recorded so far in the period from January to March.

The highest number of dengue deaths recorded in a year in Singapore was 32, in 2020. The previous high of 25 was in 2005.

In its May 16 statement, NEA said it had discovered 20,469 mosquito breeding habitats out of 565,730 inspections of premises islandwide in 2025.

In dengue cluster areas that year, 65 per cent of Aedes mosquito breeding sites were in homes , the statement said.

Public areas accounted for 23 per cent of breeding sites, 4 per cent were found in construction sites and 8 per cent in other premises.

NEA also urged people to remain vigilant and eradicate mosquito breeding sources to minimise the risk of dengue transmission in the community.

It said that Singapore’s tropical climate and high population density create ideal conditions for mosquitoes to thrive, and in warmer temperatures, accelerate mosquito development and virus multiplication.

Residents can remove potential breeding grounds by breaking up hardened soil, emptying flowerpot plates, overturning pails, changing the water in containers and keeping roof gutters clean, NEA said.

To prevent mosquito bites, people should spray insecticide in dark corners around their homes, apply insect repellant regularly and wear long-sleeved tops and long trousers.