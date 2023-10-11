52 schools, including 4 junior colleges, to get new principals in 2024

SINGAPORE – When the new school year starts in 2024, 52 schools here will get new principals, as part of the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) annual reshuffle exercise.

These include four junior colleges – Catholic Junior College, Hwa Chong Institution, Nanyang Junior College and Raffles Institution (RI) – as well as Millennia Institute.

Of the appointments, 15 principals will be taking on the role for the first time, MOE said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the ministry said that the process of appointing and rotating principals allows schools to benefit from new perspectives, and enables experienced principals to share best practices across schools.

“Our principals will have the opportunity to broaden their experiences and strengthen the work of the schools that they are newly appointed to lead,” it added.

For Mr Aaron Loh, 48, becoming RI’s new principal will be a homecoming of sorts as he will be working with some of his former teachers and colleagues.

He was a student at RI and Raffles Junior College (RJC), and taught literature and general paper at the college for about three years. In 2009, RI and RJC came together under the name Raffles Institution to offer a six-year programme with Raffles Girls’ School.

Mr Loh hopes to continue to build on the school’s achievements and strong tradition – RI celebrated its bicentennial earlier this year. He also wants to prepare the students for an increasingly volatile and unpredictable world.

“I see this as my chance to give back to the school and Rafflesian community,” said Mr Loh, who has been in the education sector for more than 20 years and is currently the divisional director of educational technology at MOE.

“The school has contributed a lot to who I am as a person, as well as my career choice as I had wonderful teachers,” he said.

Mr Loh will take over from Mr Frederick Yeo, 52, who was appointed RI’s principal in 2017. Mr Yeo will be moving to MOE, where he will be director of educational leadership and school excellence.

Ms Poh Shi Hui, 38, who will head Ngee Ann Secondary School in Tampines, is excited about stepping into the role of a principal for the first time.

She is currently the vice-principal at Northbrooks Secondary School in Yishun, and has about 10 years of experience in the education sector, including stints at MOE’s headquarters.