52 people probed for breaching Covid-19 measures by holding parties in Sin Ming industrial building

SINGAPORE - Fifty-two people are being investigated for breaching safe distancing measures by holding parties in an industrial building in Sin Ming, said the police in a press release on Wednesday night (Jan 20).

On two occasions, the police discovered large gatherings of people drinking alcohol with the operator of the space - a 24-year-old man - present.

The first incident was on Jan 9 when the police received a tip-off about a large gathering at about 3.10am in the morning. When they arrived, they found a group of 40 people aged between 16 and 36 drinking, smoking and singing inside the unit, which is located in a building along 18 Sin Ming Lane.

The second incident occurred on Jan 17, when the police received another tip off in the early hours of the morning at about 2.45am. They discovered a group of 13 people aged between 19 and 36 once again drinking in the same unit.

Bottles of alcohol and audio equipment were seized by the police during the incidents as case exhibits.

The police say that preliminary findings revealed that the unit is not licensed to provide public entertainment or to supply alcohol

The 24-year-old man who has been identified as the operator of the unit is under investigation for breaching public entertainment and liquor control laws.

The police also advised members of the public to take the current safe distancing measures seriously, adding that breaching the rules can result in jail for up to six months, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.