52 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 14 of them unlinked

SINGAPORE - There were 52 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases reported on Tuesday afternoon (Aug 17).

Of the new cases, 35 were linked to previous cases and already quarantined.

Another three linked cases were not in quarantine when they tested positive.

The remaining 14 were unlinked cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update.

Of the local cases, one is a senior above 70 years old who is unvaccinated and at risk of serious illness.

There were also four imported cases that were detected and isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

In total, there are 56 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Tuesday, bringing the country's total to 66,281.

MOH will give further updates on Tuesday night.