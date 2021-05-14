24 new Covid-19 community cases, including 13 linked to Changi Airport cluster

SINGAPORE - There were 52 new coronavirus cases, including 24 in the community, as at Friday noon (May 14), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Of the community cases, four are currently unlinked.

Thirteen are linked to the Changi Airport cluster, taking the total number of patients in the largest active cluster to 59.

The remaining seven community cases are linked to previous cases.

Among the community patients, 16 had already been placed on quarantine.

The new cases take Singapore's total tally to 61,505.

The other 28 cases were imported and had been placed on stay-home notice (SHN) on arrival in Singapore, said MOH. Of these, 19 are returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

There were no cases from the workers' dormitories.

On Thursday, there were 24 Covid-19 community cases reported, including four which were unlinked.

The unlinked cases on Thursday comprised a tutor at Learning Point, two foreign domestic workers and a homemaker.

Several of the new cases reported on Thursday had also visited Changi Airport Terminal 3.

They included a 44-year-old private-hire car driver with Gojek who visited Changi Airport Terminal 3 on May 6. Another is a 44-year-old homemaker who visited the same terminal on numerous occasions.

A National Parks Board landscaper, who tested positive for Covid-19 on May 8, and his wife whose test result came back positive on Tuesday were also added to the cluster on Thursday.

On Wednesday, epidemiological investigations by MOH showed that the landscaper had been at Changi Airport Terminal 3 on May 3 and May 4.

He had visited the same locations as a cleaner and safety coordinator who work there during their infectious period.

"He was likely to have been infected while he was at Changi Airport Terminal 3," said MOH on Wednesday.

The only new linked case who was not part of the Changi Airport cluster is a seven-year-old pupil at Yio Chu Kang Primary School.

He is a household contact of a Sengkang General Hospital operating theatre nurse.

Separately, Sengkang General Hospital said on Thursday that the nurse is now in an isolation ward and doing well. All staff who were in contact with him have also been quarantined.

Of the 24 community cases reported on Thursday, 10 preliminarily tested positive for the B1617 variant, which was first detected in India. Eight of them were linked to the Changi Airport cluster.

There were also 10 imported cases who were placed on SHN or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

Two Ikea outlets and more than 10 malls were among 47 places added to the list of locations visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious on Thursday night.

They include Plaza Singapura, Paya Lebar Quarter Mall, Bedok Point, Parkway Parade as well as Ikea outlets at Alexandra and Tampines.

Changi General Hospital, Safra Tampines and Yio Chu Kang ActiveSG Sports Hall were also added.

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified, MOH added.

With 23 cases discharged on Thursday, 61,014 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 150 patients remain in hospital, including three in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Another 243 patients are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 31 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 160 million people. Over 3.33 million people have died.