52 fines issued to employers for flouting safe management measures

A total of 52 composition fines of $1,000 each have been issued to employers for flouting safe management measures, as the Manpower Ministry (MOM) continues to stress the importance of such practices.

The fines were issued from June 2 until Monday as part of safe management efforts to keep community transmission of Covid-19 low amid the surge in business activities.

Seven workplaces have been ordered since June 2 to cease operations for lapses, MOM said yesterday. Of the seven, six had many employees at the workplace although they were able to work from home. The remaining workplace had multiple lapses in implementing safe management measures, MOM added.

They worked with the ministry to correct their practices and most had their stop work orders lifted in about a week. All seven have resumed operations.

MOM has hitherto inspected close to 1,000 workplaces as part of its enforcement operations.

Singapore lifted circuit breaker measures on June 2 and good practices have been on the rise, with more observed in the second week following the circuit breaker.

Safe management measures are being put in place, including the SafeEntry visitor management system for staff and visitors as well as requiring employees to wear masks. Some firms have implemented more flexible work arrangements, such as staggered hours and lunch breaks, and a split-team arrangement.

MOM noted that companies were implementing good cleaning and sanitising regimens to ensure common spaces are cleaned regularly and thoroughly, particularly areas with high human traffic.

Mr Mohd Ismadi, director of MOM's occupational safety and health specialist department, said: "Employers and workers have consistently stepped up to adopt safer workplace arrangements in accordance with changing situations... These concerted efforts have been and will continue to be vital in keeping community transmissions low, and pave the way for a gradual and safe reopening."

He added: "We must stay disciplined, vigilant and not let our guard down."

As Singapore prepares for phase two starting on Friday, the multi-ministry task force set up to combat the coronavirus has stressed that working from home should remain the default option. It also said firms must continue to observe safe management measures.