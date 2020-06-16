7 workplaces ordered to cease operations for lapses in safe management measures; 52 fines of $1,000 each issued to employers: MOM

SINGAPORE - A total of 52 composition fines of $1,000 each have been issued to employers as of 5pm on Monday (June 15), as the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) continues to stress the importance of safe management measures.

This is to keep community transmission of Covid-19 low, given the increase in business activity.

Seven workplaces have been ordered to cease operations for lapses, MOM said on Tuesday.

Out of the seven, six had many employees at the workplace despite them being able to work from home.

One workplace had multiple lapses in implementing safe management measures, the ministry said.

All seven workplaces have since been allowed to resume operations after rectifying their practices.

So far, MOM has inspected close to 1,000 workplaces as part of its enforcement operations.

Two weeks after Singapore's circuit breaker period ended on June 1, the ministry said more good practices were observed in week two.

The safe management measures include putting in place the SafeEntry visitor management system for employees and visitors, and requiring employees to wear masks.

Some companies have also implemented more flexible work arrangements, such as staggered work hours and lunch breaks, as well as split teams for employees.

MOM also observed that companies were implementing good cleaning and sanitising regimens to ensure common spaces are cleaned regularly and thoroughly. This is particularly so in areas with high human contact.

"Employers and workers have consistently stepped up to adopt safer workplace arrangements in accordance to changing situations... These concerted efforts have been and will continue to be vital in keeping community transmissions low, and pave the way for a gradual and safe reopening," said Mr Mohd Ismadi, director of MOM's occupational safety and health specialist department.

"We must stay disciplined, vigilant and not let our guard down," he added.

As Singapore prepares to move into phase two on June 19, the multi-ministry task force set up to combat the coronavirus has stressed that working from home should remain the default option, and that companies must continue to observe safe management measures.