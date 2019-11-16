50kg war relic to be disposed of at construction site near Singapore River on Monday

SINGAPORE - A 50kg WWII aerial bomb war relic has been discovered at a construction site during excavation works, the police said on Saturday (Nov 16).

The police were alerted to the war relic around 2.35pm on Tuesday at a construction site along Jiak Kim Street, off Kim Seng Road.

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Explosive Ordnance Disposal team assessed that it was unsafe to move the relic and that it had to be disposed of on-site. This will take place on Monday (Nov 18) between 8am and 6pm.

To ensure public safety, a 200m safety cordon will be set up during disposal.

Residents from Mirage Tower condominium, Tribeca by the Waterfront condominium and Rivergate condominium will have to temporarily vacate the buildings during the disposal.

Staff from Grand Copthorne Waterfront hotel will also be arranging to temporarily move guests away from the area.

A few roads and a portion of the Singapore River will also be temporarily closed to vehicles and boatsfrom 9.30am on Monday. Only the police, SAF and emergency vehicles will have access to these roads during the road closures.

Parking restrictions will be strictly enforced, and vehicles found parking or causing obstruction will be towed away. Drone activities are also prohibited.

Loud sounds can also be expected and the public is advised not to be alarmed and to avoid the area. They may contact Bukit Merah East Neighbourhood Police Centre on 9731-0950 for further inquiries.