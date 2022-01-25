509 Covid-19 patients in hospital; 35 need oxygen support and 10 in ICU

SINGAPORE - A total of 509 people are now hospitalised with Covid-19, of whom 35 require oxygen support and 10 are in the intensive care unit.

That is an increase of 31 more people warded in hospitals compared with Monday (Jan 24). There are also three more people requiring oxygen support, although the number of people in the ICU has fallen by one.

There were two Covid-19 deaths reported on Tuesday (Jan 25), although the Ministry of Health (MOH) did not provide further details in its daily update.

Singapore reported 5,578 new community coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

About 70 per cent of them or 3,916 were detected by antigen rapid tests, indicating that they had no symptoms or only mild symptoms.

The remaining 1,662 were detected through polymerase chain reaction tests.

Another 418 cases were detected in travellers entering Singapore.

The weekly infection growth rate as at Tuesday was 2.68, meaning that it is taking less than one week for case numbers to double.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week, over the week before. A rate of more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

The total number of Covid-19 cases that Singapore has detected since the first case in January 2019 now stands at 322,770, with 850 deaths.

Some 91 per cent of Singapore's eligible population has completed the full vaccination regimen, and 56 per cent of the total population has received a vaccine booster shot.