500,000 to receive letters for Merdeka Generation Package by end-April

About half a million Singaporeans born in the 1950s will receive letters confirming their eligibility for the Merdeka Generation Package by the end of this month, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday.

The Merdeka Generation Package, announced earlier this year in Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat's Budget speech, seeks to offset some of the healthcare costs incurred by ageing Singaporeans.

To qualify, seniors must be born between Jan 1, 1950, and Dec 31, 1959, and must have attained Singapore citizenship by the end of 1996.

The Merdeka Generation Package will also be extended to Singaporeans born by Dec 31, 1949, became Singapore citizens by the end of 1996 as well as those who do not receive the Pioneer Generation Package.

Singaporeans eligible for the Merdeka package will get an annual $200 top-up to their Medisave accounts for five years, from this year to 2023, with the first top-up automatically credited in July this year.

The 500,000 or so eligible seniors will also get welcome folders and Merdeka Generation cards from late June.

The welcome folder will include details on the package, such as how to redeem a one-off $100 top-up for their PAssion Silver cards.

With the Merdeka Generation card, seniors can get additional outpatient care subsidies at general practitioner and dental clinics listed under the Community Health Assist Scheme from Nov 1.

The card will also entitle them to an additional 25 per cent off their subsidised bills at polyclinics as well as public specialist outpatient clinics.

The existing Pioneer Generation Appeals Panel, set up to consider appeals for the Pioneer Generation Package, will now also review appeals for the Merdeka Generation Package.

It will be renamed the Pioneer Generation and Merdeka Generation Appeals Panel.

Singapore citizens born on Dec 31, 1959 or earlier, but who became Singapore citizens after Dec 31, 1996, can submit an appeal to the panel for consideration for the package if they have "good claims" to be counted among the Merdeka Generation, said the ministry.

The panel will not consider appeals from those born after Dec 31, 1959.

Members of the public can send appeals to contactus@merdeka.gov.sg. More details can be found at www.merdekageneration.sg