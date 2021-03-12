$500,000 raised for ST Pocket Money Fund and Singapore Swimming Association, one curry bun at a time

SINGAPORE - Catering company Neo Garden has raised over $500,000 in support of the Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF) and Singapore Swimming Association (SSA) through its Curry Bomb for a Good Cause campaign.

From Oct 6 last year to Jan 31, the campaign sold 30,000 of Neo Garden's signature curry bombs, thrice its initial target of 10,000.

A curry bomb is a large, dome-like bun wrapped around curry chicken, priced at $18.80.

An appreciation ceremony was held on Friday (March 12) at Neo Garden's headquarters, where its founder, chairman and CEO, Mr Neo Kah Kiat, presented mock cheques to representatives from SSA and STSPMF. The funds are split equally between the two beneficiaries.

The idea for the campaign started when SSA approached Neo Garden in September last year to explore opportunities for fund-raising.

Mr Neo felt that he could tap the popularity of Neo Garden's signature dish - the curry bomb - for charity.

"Encouraged by the overwhelming response from the public, I felt we should push it even further to raise more money, increasing the target to 30,000," he added.

The funds received by SSA will be used to apply for one-for-one matching grants under the One Team Singapore Fund to benefit coaches, athletes, clubs and the rest of the aquatics community who have been impacted by Covid-19.

Also at the ceremony on Friday were Mr Eric Chua, Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth and Ministry of Social and Family Development, as well as Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin.

Mr Tan said he was glad that "our athletes and sporting associations are able to contribute and give back to society, stepping forward and seeing how best they could help".

The donation to the STSPMF, which was initiated in 2000, will support more than 400 primary school students with pocket money for a year.

One such beneficiary is S. Mugunthesh, a Primary 4 pupil of Tampines Primary School.

"My mum does not earn a lot. The fund really helps because if she does not have enough money, I will give some to her. I can also buy stationery, lunch and groceries," he said.