500 KidStart children among more than 43,000 beneficiaries of Boys' Brigade charity gift drive

SINGAPORE - About 500 children from low-income families will receive customised hampers from the Boys' Brigade Share-a-Gift charity drive this year.

They are among the project's record number of 43,276 beneficiaries this year, its 32nd year.

The 500 children, up to age six, are with KidStart, a government pilot programme for children from low-income families.

KidStart provides families with advice and support in areas such as nutrition, child development and parent-child interaction, to help give the children a good start in life.

This is the first year the charity drive is extending its reach to KidStart. The children will receive customised hampers containing items such as healthy food, hygiene products and age-appropriate dental kits, said a statement from the Boys' Brigade on Wednesday (Nov 6).

The other beneficiaries are from government-funded Community Care Endowment Fund (ComCare) programmes and social service agencies.

Most beneficiaries will get food hampers with 23 items such as rice, biscuits and canned food, put together from public donations, and estimated to last beneficiaries for four months or more.

More than 9,000 beneficiaries will receive items that they specifically requested, ranging from adult diapers and school bags to toasters.

Boys' Brigade Share-a-Gift 2019 chairman Henry Tan said: "Since 1988, we have been working hard to make a difference in the lives of our beneficiaries. We are always looking for ways to better serve the community and to continue sharing the festive joy with the less privileged."

Members of the public who want to donate money can do so online through the NTUC FairPrice website, or through PayNow QR codes printed on the charity drive tins located at 13 collection points across the island.

These points include FairPrice Finest at Junction 8 in Bishan, FairPrice Xtra at Jem in Jurong and FairPrice Finest at Bedok Mall.

Food items can also be donated at the collection points.

Besides contributing money or items, people can deliver food hampers to beneficiaries from Dec 9 to 28. They can register online at www.bbshare.sg from Nov 11 onwards.