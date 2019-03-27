Grand Hyatt hotel kitchen fire sees 500 evacuated, no injuries reported

SINGAPORE - A fire in a restaurant at Grand Hyatt hotel caused about 500 people to be evacuated on Wednesday morning (March 27).

Footage of the incident shows thick plumes of smoke billowing out of the hotel.

Mr Marcus Ko, a 24-year-old part-time event assistant who was working outside neighbouring Scotts Square, said that he noticed "mild" smoke in the area at around 11.15am.

The smoke soon got thicker and began to cover the area.

"We could smell it... the crowd started covering their faces, and it got quite unbearable once the wind direction changed," said Mr Ko.

He added that the hotel's lobby was soon cordoned off, and that the firemen arrived promptly.

At least three Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicles and one police car were at the scene.

SCDF said it responded to the fire, which took place at 10 Scotts Road, at around 11.20am.

The fire involved a kitchen stove and kitchen exhaust ducting in a restaurant on the second floor of the hotel, and was extinguished by water sprinklers prior to SCDF's arrival.

Two water jets were later used for damping down operations, which refers to the application of water to burnt surfaces immediately after a fire is extinguished.

This is done to prevent any potential rekindling of the fire from hot burnt surfaces, said SCDF.

About 500 people were evacuated from the premises by security personnel as a precautionary measure.

There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.