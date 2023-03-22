50 Yishun residents evacuated after early morning fire in 13th floor flat

SINGAPORE – About 50 Yishun residents were roused from their sleep and evacuated by the police after a fire broke out there in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at Block 672C in Yishun Avenue 4 at about 2.25am.

The fire, which had broken out in a bedroom of a 13th floor unit, was put out with a water jet.

SCDF said it assessed three people for minor injuries, but they refused to be sent to the hospital.

The affected unit’s owner Luqman Afiq said in an Instagram post that his wife and toddler son were both fine.

The photographs he shared showed that most of the items in the bedroom had been badly burnt. Soot covered most of the house, and there were cracks in the plaster of a wall.

He wrote: “A day before Ramadan. My house caught fire at 2am this morning… Please pray for the best for me and my family.”

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.