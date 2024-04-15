50 nail and beauty salons in Singapore working towards new CaseTrust accreditation

SINGAPORE – Amid a high number of complaints against businesses in the beauty industry in recent years, the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) is working with a local industry organisation to give CaseTrust accreditation to 50 beauty and nail salons.

Beauty and nail salons will earn the CaseTrust accreditation if they have “consumer-friendly policies, such as clear fee and refund policies, transparent pricing and marketing, a cooling-off period to allow consumers to seek full refund of payment if they do not wish to proceed with their packages, and well-trained personnel to provide good customer service”.

This was announced on April 15 by Case as it signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for collaboration with the Nationwide Association for International Licenses and Skills (Beauty Wellness Singapore), or Nails, to add 50 CaseTrust-accredited beauty and nail salons to the beauty industry.

Nails, previously known as Nailist Association for International Licenses Singapore, is an organisation that promotes the local nail and beauty services industry.

The collaboration between Case and Nails aims to jointly enhance standards, promote consumer confidence and address common consumer pain points in the beauty industry, Case said.

Case president Melvin Yong and Nails chairman Rachel Tang signed the MOU.

Case said it had received a high number of complaints from the beauty industry in recent years – 1,434 complaints in 2021, 1,441 in 2022 and 1,166 in 2023. Most of the complaints are regarding misleading and false claims, pressure sales tactics and unsatisfactory service.