50 evacuated in VivoCity fire, no injuries reported

SINGAPORE - About 50 people were evacuated after a fire broke out at VivoCity on Tuesday evening (June 7).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at about 6.45pm.

The fire involved the contents of a mechanical and electrical room in basement 2.

SCDF put out the blaze using four fire extinguishers.

The 50 people had self-evacuated as a precautionary measure.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A spokesman for Mapletree Commercial Property Management, which manages VivoCity, said the incident disrupted mall operations outside the affected area.