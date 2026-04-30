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FairPrice Group is offering weekly discounts on essential items as part of efforts to keep daily necessities affordable and accessible for Singaporeans.

SINGAPORE – FairPrice is offering 50 per cent discounts on selected popular essentials to NTUC and Link members from April 30 to May 17, as part of the supermarket chain’s May Day deals.

The discounts will be on a different essential item each week, announced every Thursday, and will apply to both in-store and online purchases.

To claim the discounts, customers can show their physical Link Rewards or NTUC card at checkout or pay via the FairPrice Group (FPG) app.

This is part of FPG’s broader efforts to keep daily essentials affordable and accessible for Singaporeans amid rising costs stemming from the unprecedented disruptions to global energy networks and supply chains, the company said in a statement on April 30.

The first week’s deal, which ends on May 3, is a 5kg bag of Double FP Thai Hom Mali Rice. It retails at $7.05, half the usual price of $14.10.

Subsequent weeks’ deals will be announced on May 7 and 14.

NTUC members who use the app to pay can also select from a wider range of daily essentials going at half price. The first discount is on a two-litre bottle of FairPrice Canola Oil, priced at $4.75 instead of $9.50, until May 3.

New weekly offers will be announced every Thursday on April 30, May 7 and 14.

Vouchers for the promotions in the FPG app will need to be applied before payment is made.

NTUC and Link members who dine at Kopitiam foodcourts can also look forward to added benefits.

FairPrice Foundation has partnered with the Singapore foodcourt chain to offer 50-cent hot kopi (coffee) and teh (tea) deals at 70 Kopitiam outlets islandwide.

From May 1 to 31, customers can claim the deals by presenting their silver NTUC card at checkout or paying using the e-voucher on their FPG app.

In the statement, labour chief Ng Chee Meng said the discounts on essentials are part of NTUC’s commitment to ease cost pressures on workers.

“May Day is about celebrating workers’ contributions, and in addition to looking out for them at work, NTUC wants to provide practical help when (the) cost of living weighs on workers and their families,” he said.

Mr Vipul Chawla, group chief executive of FPG, said the discounts are part of FPG’s efforts to “recognise the tireless effort that Singapore’s workers have put in to provide for their families and loved ones amidst unprecedented volatility”.

He added that FPG will always ensure daily essentials are kept within reach for Singaporeans, especially in times of uncertainty.

Since the start of the year , FPG has rolled out a series of initiatives to help ease cost-of-living pressures. These include freezing prices of more than 300 popular daily essentials and doubling CHAS discounts.