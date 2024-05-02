5-year-old sets record as youngest Singaporean to reach Everest Base Camp

SINGAPORE – Battling strong winds and minus 14 deg C temperatures, pre-schooler Abyan Imtiaz Irkiz has become the youngest Singaporean to reach the base camp of Mount Everest.

Abyan, who is 5 years and 5 months old, was accompanied by his father, Mr Zikri Ali, 41. Father and son arrived at Everest Base Camp, situated at an altitude of 5,364m, in Nepal on April 29. Their trek, which started from Lukla, a Nepalese town more than 2,800m above sea level, took eight days, two days faster than they anticipated.