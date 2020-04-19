5 winners to get $5,000 each in ST's colouring challenge

Fight the Covid-19 blues by bringing some colour - and a chance to win $5,000 cash - to your stay-home life.

For seven days starting from tomorrow to April 26, five readers of The Straits Times will stand a chance to win $5,000 each.

The Straits Times #STayhome #STaysafe Colouring Challenge is sponsored by life insurance company Prudential.

Look out for an illustration each day in the Life section drawn by a Straits Times artist.

Colour all seven artworks and submit them together. There is no age limit, and entries can be done singly or as a family.

Entries will be judged on creativity, colour composition, attention to detail and presentation.

Participants are free to colour the drawings any way they like, and are encouraged to be creative. They can use materials such as pencils and paints, or even glitter and sequins.

The seven cheerful illustrations are inspired by scenes from the artists' lives during this circuit breaker period.

Senior executive infographics journalist Celestino del Rosario Gulapa said an upside of staying home was being able to sit down for meals with his family and savour his wife's delicious cooking. His illustration is packed with food.

Executive artist Manuel Francisco's work features cats as "I'm enjoying staying home in the company of my own cat".

Prudential Singapore's chief customer officer Goh Theng Kiat noted that "stay safe" is the buzzword during this circuit breaker period.

He said: "It's important that we do our part to keep safe by staying at home and flattening the curve.

"We hope that both adults and children staying home are able to enjoy a light-hearted moment together with the colouring challenge."

Mr Warren Fernandez, The Straits Times editor and editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English/Malay/Tamil Media Group, said: "By now, most people would have probably hoisted in the critical need to stay at home to curb the spread of the virus.

"It's tough, we know, as all of us in the newsroom are doing so too. So we at ST are trying to pitch in, to help make it more bearable, by working with our partners on projects such as this one, to keep our audience, young and old, engaged."

Airline executive Wilfred Wong, 38, said he will take part in the challenge with his three children aged seven, four and one.

"Colouring is a great device-free activity," he added.

University student Claudine Tan, 21, said colouring is therapeutic and for all ages.

"I liked it as a kid and still see it as a good pastime. It will also be nice to have something to look forward to in the papers each day," she added.

The Straits Times #STayhome #STaysafe 7-Day Colouring Challenge starts tomorrow in the Life section and runs till April 26.