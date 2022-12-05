5 unusual Covid-19 symptoms and what to do about them

By this point in the long slog of the pandemic, many people know the telltale symptoms of a Covid-19 infection: a ragged ache in your throat, a pernicious cough, congestion, fever and full-body exhaustion. But a tiny subset of people also develop less common symptoms, ones that can sound like hexes from a children’s story: hairy tongues, purple toes, welts that sprout on their faces.

“Every infectious disease has common and uncommon manifestations,” said Dr Mark Mulligan, an infectious disease specialist at NYU Langone Health. And as we learn more about the coronavirus, he said, we may better understand the underlying causes behind these infrequent symptoms – but until then, it is largely guesswork.

Confounding symptoms have been a component of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic – the loss of taste and smell has become a disturbing sign of the disease. Covid-19 also has the potential to disrupt menstrual cycles, a side effect some women also reported after vaccination.

A study of over 60,000 people who tested positive for Covid-19 and reported their symptoms found that a small percentage experienced ringing in their ears, sore eyes, rashes, red welts on their faces or lips, hair loss and unusual joint pains.

A larger analysis of more than 600,000 people in Britain showed that a fraction of those with Covid-19 also developed purple sores and blisters on their feet and numbness across their bodies, among other maladies.

Doctors are not sure why only some people develop these unusual symptoms. Genetics might play a role, Dr Mulligan said; vaccination status could also have something to do with it, as an unvaccinated person might have a more severe infection, which could generate a different course of symptoms.

Scientists have also found that the coronavirus can enter the bloodstream in a minority of people, he said, which means that it is possible that the virus could enter various organs across the body and cause symptoms beyond the respiratory system.

Antiviral treatments like Paxlovid may potentially alleviate symptoms like a Covid-19-related rash, perhaps because they can reduce the amount of virus in your blood, said Dr Kelly Gebo, an infectious disease specialist at Johns Hopkins Medicine. But it is unclear whether these symptoms are directly caused by the virus, or by the body’s response to it.

Inflammation could also be a culprit, said Dr Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, San Francisco. If the virus gets into the bloodstream and impacts multiple parts of the body, immune cells flock to those areas, Dr Chin-Hong said. That means an ear, for example, which the virus would typically not impact, may become inflamed, not function as well and potentially ache.

Covid-19 also leaves patients in a weakened state, he said, which means pathogens lingering around their bodies from previous infections – like herpes or the virus that causes shingles – can reactivate, causing rashes or cold sores in the wake of Covid-19.

A third theory is that the stress that can come with a Covid-19 infection – the anxiety of quarantine, the loss of income, the fear of long-term health implications – can also trigger symptoms like hair loss and hives, Dr Chin-Hong said.

Each of these symptoms, when associated with Covid-19, typically resolves in a matter of weeks, often without treatment, he added. And there aren’t set rules for how doctors treat them, said Dr Gebo. “We have definitive guidelines on how to treat shortness of breath,” she said, “but we don’t have definitive guidelines on these.”

Here’s what else we know about the causes of – and potential treatments for – some of these symptoms.