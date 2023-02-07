SINGAPORE - Come August 2023, JCube, a five-storey mall in Jurong East Central, will make way for a 40-storey residential development with commercial space on the first two floors.

Here are 5 things you should know about JCube.

1. The name

Sitting on the site of the former Jurong Entertainment Centre, JCube was so named in 2010 after a competition that saw more than 3,000 entries submitted.

The “J” represents Jurong, while the rest of the name “evokes the architectural concept of the mall – a six-side development with facade walls designed to resemble an ice cube”, according to a press release then.