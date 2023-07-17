5 things about Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin who resigned over affair with MP Cheng Li Hui

SINGAPORE - Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and Tampines GRC MP Cheng Li Hui resigned from their positions and from the People’s Action Party (PAP) on Monday over their affair.

In letters sent by the Prime Minister’s Office to the media, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the pair’s resignations were necessary to maintain the high standards of propriety and personal conduct that the PAP has upheld all these years.

In a press conference on Monday, PM Lee said he had learnt of the affair after the 2020 General Election. He spoke to both of them most recently in February, and counselled them.

In July, PM Lee decided that “Mr Tan had to go forthwith”, after learning that the pair had continued with the affair, but only after making sure that residents in Marine Parade GRC continued to be taken care of.

Mr Lee said it was “simply inappropriate to have the Speaker having a relationship with one of the MPs”.

Here’s what you need to know about Mr Tan, who is 54:

1. His time in the SAF