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Preliminary investigations found that the perpetrators were able to access the vehicles with transponder keys that had been left unattended on the cars’ tyres, said the police.

SINGAPORE – Five teenagers were arrested on June 9 for their suspected involvement in stealing two cars in Punggol and taking them for joyrides, all while not having any driving licences.

The police were alerted at around 4.35pm on June 6 to a case of motor vehicle theft in Ponggol Seventeeth Avenue, a freehold landed residential estate.

Preliminary investigations found that the five – four males and a female aged between 15 and 18 – were able to access the vehicles with transponder keys that had been left unattended on the cars’ tyres, said the police.

A transponder key is a key embedded with a microchip that can unlock a vehicle over a short distance.

The teens were identified with the help of CCTV images and police cameras, as well as extensive ground inquiries, the police said.

Four of the teens will be charged in court on June 10 for motor vehicle theft. If convicted, they each face up to seven years’ imprisonment and a fine.

Police investigations are ongoing against one 16-year-old boy.

The police reminded motorists to park their vehicles in well-lit areas and avoid leaving their keys or transponders unattended.

Drivers should also remove valuables from their vehicles and lock their car doors, even if they are only leaving their cars momentarily.