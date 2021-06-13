5 taken to hospital, 120 evacuated after fire in North Bridge Road HDB block

SINGAPORE - Five people were taken to hospital after a fire in North Bridge Road on Saturday (June 12) night.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) spokesman said that it was alerted to the fire at Block 8 North Bridge Road about 10.15pm.

The fire involved contents of a seventh-floor unit and was extinguished using a water jet, the spokesman added.

About 120 people were evacuated from the sixth to tenth floors of the housing block by the police.

In addition, four persons were taken to Singapore General Hospital, while one person was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The spokesman said that patients who suffer smoke inhalation or serious burn injuries will be taken to the Burn Centre at the Singapore General Hospital.

"However, if their condition is too unstable, they will be conveyed to the nearest Ministry of Health-designated hospital," he added.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.