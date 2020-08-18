5 people nabbed for immigration-linked offences

Five people have been arrested at private residences over immigration-related offences, with the authorities urging employers and home owners against hiring or renting to illegal workers.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a statement yesterday that the five men - a Singaporean and four Bangladeshis aged between 25 and 57 - were nabbed for offences such as overstaying and employing immigration offenders.

The men were found performing cleaning services during an enforcement operation last Thursday.

The ICA is investigating the suspects' activities.

Those found guilty of employing an immigration offender can be jailed for at least six months and up to two years and can be fined up to $6,000.

Overstaying carries a jail term of up to six months and at least three strokes of the cane.

The ICA said: "Employers and home owners have a role to play in ensuring the safety and security of Singapore. They are reminded to exercise due diligence in checking the status of foreigners before offering them employment or renting out their premises."

Jessie Lim