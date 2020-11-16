5 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE - There were five new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Monday noon (Nov 16), all of whom were imported, for the sixth day in a row.

There were no new community cases and no cases from worker’s dormitories.

The imported cases had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The new cases take Singapore’s total to 58,124.

More details will be announced on Monday night.

On Sunday, three new coronavirus cases were confirmed.

They included two permanent residents - a 61-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman - who returned from India.

The other case reported on Sunday is a short-term visit pass holder, a 30-year-old American woman who arrived from Italy. She is an engineer on a work project in Singapore.

All three patients reported on Sunday were imported cases who were placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

They were all asymptomatic and tested positive while serving their notices.

Sunday was the fifth day in a row when there were no new community cases and none from worker's dormitories.

The number of new cases in the community has remained low, with one case in the past week that is unlinked, the ministry said.

MOH added that epidemiological investigations are in progress.

In the meantime, all the identified close contacts of the cases have been isolated and placed on quarantine. They will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period so that asymptomatic cases can be detected, said the ministry.

MOH will also conduct serological tests for the close contacts to determine if the cases could have been infected by them.

With 10 new cases discharged on Sunday, 58,014 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 41 patients remained in hospital on Sunday, with none in the intensive care unit, while 21 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak that began in December last year has infected more than 54 million people. More than 1.3 million people have died.