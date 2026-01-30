Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Five Indonesians were arrested at a public entertainment outlet in Batam in an anti-drug operation that saw the participation of Singapore’s Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

In a joint news release with Indonesia’s National Narcotics Board (BNN) on Jan 30, CNB said more than 100 people – four of whom were Singaporeans – were checked during the operation.

The raid on Jan 17 was part of the Singapore agency’s efforts in combating drug use by Singaporeans and permanent residents overseas, added CNB and BNN. It also involved officers from the Indonesia National Police, Indonesia National Armed Forces, Directorate General of Immigration, Directorate General of Customs and Excise.

“This coordinated multi-agency effort underscores both countries’ commitment to disrupting cross-border drug activities and protecting their communities from the harms of drugs,” said the statement.

Assistant Commissioner Aaron Tang, CNB’s deputy director for operations, said: “This operation serves as a warning to drug abusers who think that they can evade CNB’s detection by going overseas to consume drugs.

“There is no refuge for you if you continue to commit drug offences, especially if you disrespect the laws of other countries as well.”

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, it is an offence for Singaporeans and permanent residents to consume controlled drugs in other countries. Those found to have done so may be dealt with as if the drug offence was committed within Singapore.