5 more SQ321 passengers to return to S’pore on May 22; two S’poreans in ICU in Bangkok

SINGAPORE – Five more passengers on board Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight SQ321, which was hit by sudden extreme turbulence on May 21, resulting in one death and dozens injured, will return to Singapore on May 22.

In a Facebook post at about 5.40pm on May 22, SIA said another 74 passengers and six crew members remain in Bangkok, with one crew member scheduled to return on May 23.

Those still in Bangkok include passengers who are receiving medical care, as well as their family members and loved ones on the flight who do not need treatment, SIA said.

Expressing his condolences to the loved ones of Mr Geoffrey Kitchen, the 73-year-old Briton who died on the flight, presumably of a heart attack, SIA chairman Peter Seah said the airline is committed to supporting every passenger and crew member who was on board.

“I also wish to express my gratitude to everyone in Singapore, Thailand and around the world who are assisting those affected by this incident,” he added.