5 McDonald's employees down with Covid-19, all other staff at affected branches on leave of absence

SINGAPORE - Five McDonald's Singapore employees have been diagnosed with Covid-19, the fast-food chain said on Sunday (April 12).

The five work at McDonald's Lido, Forum Galleria, Parklane and Geylang East Central outlets. They have since been quarantined in medical facilities and are being monitored by medical personnel in accordance with Ministry of Health's guidelines.

All other employees who worked at the affected branches have been informed by the company to isolate themselves with a 14-day leave of absence.

"This is a precautionary measure that the company has undertaken for the safety of all employees, regardless of whether they had come into contact with the affected persons; and their daily temperatures and health condition will be closely monitored," said McDonald's Singapore.

The four restaurants have also been deep-cleaned and closed for business till further notice, in accordance with the National Environment Agency's guidelines.

McDonald's Singapore did not specify the gender of the five employees in its statement.

Managing director of McDonald's Singapore Kenneth Chan said: "Our priority now - as it has been since the start of the pandemic - is to keep our restaurants safe for everyone."

He encouraged customers to also wear a mask when visiting McDonald's restaurants for takeaways, adding: "We are determined to stay united with the rest of Singapore to flatten the curve."

Case details:

Employee 1

- Works at McDonald's Lido

- Last day at outlet was April 2

- Was also attached to work at the McDonald's Parklane restaurant for one day on March 30

- Visited the doctor on April 3 for a sore throat and fever, and was given a five-day MC

- Visited the doctor again on April 8 and was sent for a swab test

Employee 2

- Works at McDonald's Lido

- Last day at outlet was April 3 and had rest days from April 4 to 6

- Visited the doctor on April 7 for joint pains and muscle aches

Employee 3

- Works at McDonald's Parklane

- Last day at outlet was April 8

- Was also attached to work at the McDonald's Lido restaurant on March 30, and April 1, 2, 3 and 6

- Visited the doctor on April 9 for a fever

Employee 4

- Works at McDonald's Forum Galleria

- Last day at outlet was April 8

- Is a roommate of Employee 3

- The employee, even though not feeling unwell, went for a swab test on April 10 at the company's request

Employee 5

- Works at McDonald's Geylang East Central

- Last day at outlet was April 8

- Visited the doctor on April 9 for a fever and was referred to the hospital for a swab test