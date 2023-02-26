5 deadly natural disasters: How S’pore helped

On Boxing Day in 2004, one of the largest earthquakes recorded struck off the coast of Indonesia, triggering a tsunami across the Indian Ocean and killing around 230,000 people.

Giant waves caused by the 9.1-magnitude quake wreaked havoc on the coastal areas of Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, Thailand and nine other countries.

Members of the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and SCDF were dispatched and more than 1,200 SAF personnel were sent to Aceh, Indonesia, where about half of the fatalities occurred.

Singapore’s forensic scientists and pathologists identified missing Singaporeans among thousands of bodies in Phuket.

Millions of dollars was also donated from Singapore.

2. 2005 Hurricane Katrina